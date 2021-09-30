Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Date Revealed

Following its arrival on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, Capcom has now revealed when Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to the PC platform. Specifically, the game’s launch is set to come about within the first couple weeks of 2022. And if you’re someone who can’t wait that long to try the game out for yourself, Capcom will be giving players a chance to test Monster Hunter Rise out on PC in the very near future.

Revealed as part of Tokyo Game Show 2021, Capcom divulged today that Monster Hunter Rise will be releasing on PC next year on January 12, 2022. This will make the game’s first appearance on a platform other than Nintendo Switch and will serve as the second Monster Hunter title to come to PC alongside Monster Hunter World. Prior to its full launch next year, though, Capcom also revealed that it would have a demo for the title going live within the coming weeks. This demo will be arriving on October 13 and will give fans their first glimpse at how the game will look on the personal computing platform.

https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1443574659782299653

“Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you’ll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline,” says an official description of the game from Steam. “Hunt down a plethora of monsters with distinct behaviors and deadly ferocity. From classic returning monsters to all-new creatures inspired by Japanese folklore, including the flagship wyvern Magnamalo, you’ll need to think on your feet and master their unique tendencies if you hope to reap any of the rewards!”

In all likelihood, Monster Hunter Rise should prove to be a big success for Capcom when releases on PC next year. When Monster Hunter World came to PC a few years ago, the title immediately jumped to the top of the Steam charts and sustained a large player base thereafter. Although Rise is a bit of a different game when compared to World, it stands to reason that the latest entry in the series will sell quite well on PC for Capcom.

How do you feel about Monster Hunter Rise finally coming to PC? And are you going to give the demo a shot when it releases next month? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.