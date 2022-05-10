Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Reveals New Trailer and Gameplay Details

✖

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release next month, and the expansion is looking like it will give players a lot of extra content to enjoy when it releases. Today, Capcom revealed a brand-new trailer, alongside several new details. The expansion will introduce the concept of Follower Quests, which are single-player quests in which the player is teamed-up with an NPC from the campaign. As players continue through the main campaign, they'll unlock more potential Followers, and completing those quests will result in exclusive rewards being unlocked.

In addition to Follower Quests, players can look forward to the new Switch Skill Swap ability. That ability will allow them to assign Switch Skills to two different loadouts, swapping between them during a hunt. New Switch Skills will be coming to each of the 14 weapon types in the game. At this time, Capcom has not revealed any specific information about the new Switch Skills coming to Sunbreak, but starting next week, the Monster Hunter social channels will start to reveal more information through a series of videos. A new trailer for the Sunbreak expansion showcasing Switch Skill Swaps and Follower Quests can be found embedded below.

Fans of the game on Nintendo Switch will be happy to know that a new Switch Pro Controller based on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was also revealed today. The new controller features the standard black color scheme, but it also includes an awesome image of the Elder Dragon Malzeno. For fans of the Monster Hunter series, it looks like a great way to enjoy the game on Switch, particularly for anyone that didn't purchase the Magnamalo controller that launched alongside Monster Hunter Rise last year. The controller will be released on the same days as the expansion. Images of the controller can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

This #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller featuring a Malzeno design launches alongside the massive DLC expansion Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak on 30/06! pic.twitter.com/Vhjq5wAafa — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 10, 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release June 30th on Nintendo Switch and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!