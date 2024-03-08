Monster Hunter Rise With Sunbreak Expansion Is 73% Off Today Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monster Hunter Rise was wildly successful for Capcom on the Nintendo Switch which prompted them to bring the game and its Sunbreak expansion to the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. That said, if the PC edition is missing from your life you can remedy that with a 73% discount until the countdown timer hits zero on March 9 at 8 am PT / 11 am ET right here at Fanatical. Their flash sale bundle Steam keys for Monster Hunter: Rise and the Sunbreak expansion for only $16.19, which is 73% off list. For $21 Sunbreak will be updated to the Deluxe edition. Note that the game is Steam Deck verified.

If you want even more PC Steam deals of this magnitude, make sure to check out Fanatical's Spring Sale. As a bonus, you'll get a free game or coupon when you spend over $12 in a single order. The Monster Hunter: Rise bundle will qualify.

"Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you'll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline," says an official description of the game from Steam. "Hunt down a plethora of monsters with distinct behaviors and deadly ferocity. From classic returning monsters to all-new creatures inspired by Japanese folklore, including the flagship wyvern Magnamalo, you'll need to think on your feet and master their unique tendencies if you hope to reap any of the rewards!"

The story for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak takes place after the conclusion of Monster Hunter Rise's defense of Kamura Village against the rampage. Dame Fiorayne comes from the Kingdom and puts out a call for hunters to travel to a new main hub, Elgado Outpost, which includes several new characters and activities as well as new gear and Wirebug techniques. And there are, of course, plenty of new monsters to fight as well.