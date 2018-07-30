Monster Hunter World Crushing Expectations Ahead of PC Launch

We knew that the latest release in the Monster Hunter series would take over the world. But little did we realize just how dominant it would end up being.

Capcom has revealed that the hit Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release has managed to clear 8.3 million copies sold since its release earlier this year, leaving the publisher very pleased with its sales results. In fact, because of that alone, Capcom‘s sales have managed to increase by 46.5 percent year-over-year.

“In this business, the phenomenal success of Monster Hunter: World (for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) from the previous fiscal year continued, with the title gaining further popularity through the expansion of its user base. In scoring a worldwide smash hit, the series solidified its position as an international brand and strengthened our base of IP,” the company noted in a statement.

This should be good news for the forthcoming PC version of the game, which drops early next month with vast improvements to the visuals. It’s set to run at 60 frames per second in full 4K and should find strong support across the PC gaming community.

In addition to Monster Hunter’s overwhelming success, Capcom also saw strong sales numbers for other releases, including the Mega Man Legacy Collection games for Nintendo Switch and the multi-console release Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. Though specific numbers weren’t provided, the company discussed their “robust sales thanks to a loyal fan base and strong brand capabilities.” No doubt we’ll be seeing more retro-style releases from them in the future, like Okami HD for Nintendo Switch and Mega Man 11 for consoles and PC. Here’s hoping for more to come.

As for 2019, the company should continue hitting this stride between its incredible-looking Resident Evil 2 Remake and the long-awaited Devil May Cry 5, both of which are expected for spring release.

Kudos, Capcom. Keep the good games coming!