Monster Hunter: World for the Nintendo Switch Would be “Difficult,” According to Capcom President

With the incredibly vast Monster Hunter: World out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, many players are having a blast creating their custom hunters and setting forth with their trusty palico companions. With the knowledge that the game is coming to PC later this Fall, it’s no surprise that Nintendo Switch talks have once again ramped up. Could we be seeing a port in the near future? According to Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto, the question isn’t that easy to answer.

Tsujimoto-san recently spoke up about the potential hybrid console port in an interview with Toyo Keizai. When asked about the probability of a Nintendo Switch debut, he had this to say:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re aware of that request,” Tsujimoto responded Toyo Keizai, after referencing the Monster Hunter XX to the Switch port. “However, taking into account various conditions, bringing Monster Hunter: World now for release is difficult. The reason is that the Switch has different functions from other stationary consoles as well as different players.”

“Each game console as its own characteristic, and it’s necessary that we, as game makers, adapt to that when making [a game],” Tsujimoto added. “From now on,” he added, “we’re looking at how we can support the Switch with our games, and that also includes Monster Hunter.”

It makes sense. Many of the surprising ports over to the Big N’s latest console required massive amounts of overhaul. DOOM had to be completely rebuilt from the ground, so the daunting task does seem a little intimidating, especially when looking at all of the post-launch updates Capcom has planned for the RPG experience.

Still, we remain hopeful that sometime in the future we might be able to take our adorable palicoes with us on the road. The game itself is massive and one that is very easy to tank many hours into. To be able to take that experience on the go would be a phenomenal experience, even more so when looking at how wonderfully the Skyrim port turned out.

For now, Monster Hunter: World remains on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for later this year.