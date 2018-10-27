‘Monster Hunter World’s’ Palicos Turn Into Man’s Best Friend With This Mod

Sure Monster Hunter World’s Palico feline companions are an adorable treat, but what if instead of cats, we could have a good boys just doin’ their best? Now we can! Puppers are crashing the stunning open-world experience thanks to a Canine Palico mod that’s available now.

“Makes your Palico look like a canine. For those who prefer dogs. Now with sounds,” begins the mod’s description and honestly, we’re already off to a good start. They added, “I decided to release this in its current state because I’m not sure if I’m going to keep working on it. I’m not particularly a cat or dog fan, but I know some people wanted a dog partner instead of a cat, so I wanted to see if this kind of MOD is possible. I was trying to make it look like a Shiba dog, but I think the neck needs to be a lot fatter, which causes clipping with most armor. So I reverted the neck to a thinner version.”

Dog sounds have also been added to the game with this mod as well for more realism, including random puppers on the street and different noises for when the character is idle, etc.

There are a few different files to look at with this mod. You can learn more about these good boys right here on Nexus Mods including frequently reported issues, file updates, and more. Because honestly, they are good puppers and deserve all of the fine things in life – including being your companion for your adventures!

Monster Hunter World is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, though this mod only works on PC. For more about the game:

“Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with up to three other players, and use materials collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and take on even bigger, badder beasts!”

