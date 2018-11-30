‘Monster Hunter World’ Winter Star Fest Is Now Live

Monster Hunter World players, get ready! Another event is here, so get ready to get into that cozy Winter spirit! The Winter Star Fest is officially live on all platforms, giving players some more festive fun on top of a chance to get some sweet new gear!

According to the team over at Capcom, “Visit Astera’s Gathering Hub, the Celestial Pursuit, and you’ll find it bedecked with decorations, and the staff garbed in their wintertime best! Even the Handler and your Poogie are dressed for the occasion!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are special quests, social gatherings, and tons of new reasons to suit up with your loyal palico and get back into the game! The studio added, “For the duration of the event, almost all previously released event quests, including exclusive Summer Twilight Fest quests, will be made available. Some exceptions apply, but there’s no better chance to hunt for materials for any special equipment you may have missed out on!”

Other festive features of the latest event include:

Collect Winter Star Tickets to create new armor that is not only fashionable, but sure to keep you warm and comfortable too! The Orion α series (left: high rank female armor) and the Orion series (right: low rank male armor).

Take on the Event Quest “Timberland Troublemakers” to earn Bristly Crake Tickets. Use these to craft and upgrade the Bristly Pincushion hammer, modeled after the phantom bird itself!

Use Winter Star Tickets to craft the new Snow Set for your Palico!

There is also a seasonal platter that fans can enjoy with fresh ingredients for the perfect yummy experience!

Players will also receive login bonuses just for hopping into the game as well as a few new limited-time bounties, as well! Craft exclusive gear, cozy down with new questlines, and get completely into the holiday spirit because the Winter Start Fest has officially kicked off for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players!

Thoughts on the latest event to hit the beautiful world of Monster Hunter: World? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-time fun!