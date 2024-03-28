Mortal Kombat 1 Gets New Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Surprise

Mortal Kombat 1 has been updated with a nice little surprise oforUltimate Mortal Kombat 3 fans, especially those who main Reptile. For those unfamiliar with Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, it debuted back in 1996 as a standalone update to 1995's Mortal Kombat 3. And the update was as popular as the base game, if not more, for the characters it added that were missing from Mortal Kombat 3, such as: Scorpion, Reptile, Jade, and Kitana. If you were fan of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 -- especially the more classic-style skins it had -- then you are going to like the new item shop.

If you haven't booted up Mortal Kombat 1 today, it has been updated with Reptile costumes from Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. Based on the images below from the game's official X account, there are four different variants for Reptile mains to choose from. More specifically, the following styles: Shao's Minion, Running Serpent, Lonely Lizard, and Final Zaterran.

It remains to be seen how many more Ultimate Mortal Kombat 1 skins will be added to the game, but there is probably going to continue to be a steady flow of classic skins as they are some of the most popular, and thus make developer NetherRealm Studios the most money.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the fighting game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet."