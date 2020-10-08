Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Kombat Pack 2 DLC Fighters Rambo, Mileena, and Rain

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the next DLC characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. More specifically, today, as the companies said they would, the pair revealed they are expanding the MK11 roster with Rain, Mileena, and Rambo in a new Kombat Pack 2. And to accompany this reveal, the pair also released a brand-new trailer providing fans with their first look at the DLC content.

Since Mortal Kombat 11 released in 2019, it has added to the game's robust roster with numerous DLC characters, or more specifically the following cast of fighters: Joker, Spawn, Sindel, Sheeva, Fujin, Robocop, Terminator, Nightwolf, and Shang Tsung. And now, fan-favorite requests Mileena and Rain are set to join alongside all-new guest fighter Rambo -- which had been rumored for some time -- on November 17th.

Poor Tarkatan never stood a chance. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/YQXGAqHHKZ — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) October 8, 2020

For now, it remains to be seen how many more DLC characters the game will get, but there are speculation and rumors claiming NetherRealm Studios and WB Games could still add a few more. Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Kombat Pack 2, which includes Rain, Mileena, and Rambo is set to release on November 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.

