Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Think They've Figured Out the Game's Next DLC Character

Mortal Kombat 11 fans think they've figured out the next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia fighting game. Today, the game's official Twitter account released a new teaser ahead of this week's already announced reveal, which is expected to disclose the game's next DLC character, or possibly even the next few. The teaser is brief and not very revealing, but Mortal Kombat fans think they know who the teaser is teasing.

If you haven't seen the teaser, it shows a Tarkatan running for its life in what looks like a jungle. This by itself is hardly a hint, but with the context of a recent leak, it can only be hinting at one character. And that character is Rambo.

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself:

They are koming. pic.twitter.com/7JOKO64bZy — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) October 6, 2020

As mentioned, recently the game's next three DLC characters seemingly leaked. According to the leak, NetherRealm Studios is getting ready to add Rambo, Rain, and Mileena. That's all the leak reveals though. For now, there's no indication if all three will arrive together or release in staggered fashion. And if it's the latter, there's no indication who will release first.

The teaser almost certainly is teasing Rambo. The big question now is will he by himself or alongside Mileena and Rain? After the release of Aftermath, you'd assumed they will release together -- probably in some type of Game of the Year package -- but this is just an assumption based on how NetherRealm Studios handled the last wave of DLC characters.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have are leaks and speculation. And because this is all we have, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

