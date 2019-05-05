8 DLC Characters We Want In Mortal Kombat 11

Now that Mortal Kombat 11 has released, we can all finally stop speculating who’s in the game’s base roster, and start speculating about what actually matters: the DLC roster and how many guest characters it will include. Maybe it’s just me, but I look forward to the DLC roster more than the base roster simply because NetherRealm Studios can take some risks, and also inject some guest characters. I know there’s a lot of purists out there that would prefer their Mortal Kombat with no guest characters, but I like them. After all, it’s our only chance of seeing Shaggy in the game.

That all said, before NetherRealm Studios has a chance to announce any DLC characters not named Shang Tsung, here are my eight picks for Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC roster. Of course, there’s a lot more than eight fighters I’d like to see added, but I can’t include everybody.

Reptile

I think we can all agree Reptile should have been in Mortal Kombat 11’s base roster. One of the series’ original characters, Reptile is an easy pick for NetherRelam Studios: he’s popular and he adds something different to the roster. With all the other original characters in the game, it’s odd that Reptile is MIA.

Chucky

Why not Chucky? Think of the fatality potential. Part of what makes Mortal Kombat what it is are fatalities. And I can’t think of many fatalities I’d love to see more than some Chucky fatalities. Also, with the new Child’s Play movie coming this June, the cross-promotion opportunity is too good to pass up.

Ash Williams

We’ve had Freddy, we’ve had Jason, now it’s time to have Ash Williams. What makes the Evil Dead character such a great choice beyond being one of the best horror characters of all-time, is his playstyle potential. You could pound enemies with a metal first before chopping them in half with a chainsaw fatality. That sounds like Mortal Kombat to me.

Rain

Debuting back in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Rain isn’t the most popular character in the series, but his cult-following makes it sometimes feel like he is. In terms of demand, there’s not many characters NetherRealm Studios could add that will make players more happy than Rain. Besides, the roster needs more ninjas.

Joker

You gotta have at least one DC Character in the game, and my pick is Joker. I know a lot of people want to see Red Hood, but I really want to know what NetherRealm would do for Joker’s fatalities and intro scenes with the rest of the game’s roster.

Cyrax

I don’t know how NetherRealm thinks it can tease Cyrax in the story mode, but then not add the cybernetic ninja to the game. In my opinion, Cyrax is one of the most underrated characters in the entire series, and I’d love to see more of him. And when you consider the lack of cyborgs featured in the game’s current roster, he’s perfect.

Pyramid Head

Pyramid Head is one of the scariest video game enemies of all time, and a character who fans have asked to see in the Mortal Kombat series for a long time. Mortal Kombat 11’s roster could use some more terrifying fighters, and you’re not going to find many better than Silent Hills’ Pyramid Head with its unnerving presence and long, deadly blade.

Mileena

Look, I’ll be honest: I personally don’t care if Mileena is in the game. I’ve never cared for the character. But she’s easily the most requested fighter, and for that reason I think NetherRealm should probably add the clone of Kitana.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

