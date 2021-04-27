Mortal Kombat and Injustice Studio Reportedly Working on a New Marvel Game

✖

NetherRealm Studios -- the developer behind Mortal Kombat and Injustice -- is reportedly working on a new Marvel fighting game, which would be the first proper Marvel fighting game since 2017's Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. In 2021, many are expecting NRS to reveal and release Injustice 3, and this may still happen, but it sounds like Injustice may continue to stay on ice in favor of making a Marvel fighting game.

Unfortunately, the new report -- which comes the way of Daniel Richtman (via Stealth Optional) -- is light on details, but Richtman claims the game is already in production for next-gen consoles, which is to say PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S. You'd assume a PC version is also in the works, but it sounds like PS4 and Xbox One users may miss out.

What this means for a new Injustice game remains to be seen. It largely depends on how far along this game is in development. If it's been in development for a while, then it could very well be the studio's next game. However, if it's just in the early stages of development, then Injustice 3 will probably come first. And of course, while unlikely, it's possible both will be merged into a Marvel vs DC fighting game.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is this report and lots of speculation. Until more information arrives, take everything here with a grain of salt or two.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Marvel, WB Games, or NetherRealm Studios -- have commented on this report, and it's unlikely any of them will. However, if any do, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

