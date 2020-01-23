Mortal Kombat 11: Check Out 15 Minutes of Joker Gameplay

Sure, Mortal Kombat developers NetherRealm Studios has been releasing little snippets of gameplay from the upcoming DLC fighter, the Joker, but there’s not been any lengthy looks at DC’s Clown Prince of Crime in action. Until now. Thanks to a recent event, we have 15 minutes worth of the Joker — fatalities included — for your viewing pleasure.

While ComicBook.com did not personally attend the event, Mortal Kombat 11‘s PR team was kind enough to capture a bunch of footage of the Joker in action, and really? It looks pretty smooth — and fun. It’s basically the recent gameplay trailer, but expanded to several matches against different characters. In the captured gameplay footage, which you can check out below, you can watch Joker take on Shang Tsung, Raiden, Johnny Cage, and more! (Fair warning: it is, as with all things Mortal Kombat 11, extremely gory, and Joker’s fatalities are… well, what you might expect.)

In addition to showing off the Joker’s gameplay, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios also recently announced the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack featuring “the menacing ‘Darkest Knight’ Noob Saibot, reptilian ‘Killer Kroc’ Baraka and sleek ‘Katwoman of Outworld’ Kitana.” In addition to that, there’s a “Time Lord of Apokolips” Geras skin. If not immediately obvious, those are based on DC Comics characters, The Batman Who Laughs, Killer Croc, Catwoman, and Apokolips, respectively.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Joker, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is set to release in early access on January 28th, with a full release on February 4th. The DC Elseworlds skins are also set to release on January 28th. The last of the currently revealed DLC fighters, Spawn, is set to arrive on March 17th for early access, and March 24th is his full release.You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.