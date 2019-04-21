Leaked ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Gameplay Reveals Frost’s Fatality

If you’ve been following Mortal Kombat 11 and are looking forward to its release this week, you’ll likely know that the game’s street date has been broken. This means that there are spoilers out there about the game’s story mode and better looks at the big roster of fighters and their moves. Frost has been one of the most common parts of the leaks with videos like the one below that confirm Frost is in the game and also show off the fighter’s Fatality.

Frost hasn’t yet been confirmed to be in Mortal Kombat 11 by NetherRealm Studios, but it’s not exactly hard to find evidence of the character online now that the game’s only a few days away. Amid those story and cutscene videos that are popping up, some of which are promptly being taken down by Warner Bros., there are many examples of Frost doing her thing against other fighters like Sub-Zero. That’s the fighter she’s up against in the video below that shows both the character’s intro into a match and also the way she finishes it with a few stabs using spiraling ice and an explosion that creates a human ice sculpture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This video is far from the only one that’s shown up online, though not all of them are staying up. It looks as though Warner Bros. is taking down videos like this one and others which spoil the game’s reveals before the general public can get a crack at Mortal Kombat 11 and Frost.

Leaks have almost been as big a part of Mortal Kombat 11 as the official marketing campaign, and one of the biggest ones came just recently when a list of potential DLC characters was datamined. The list was full of interesting and surprising picks like Spawn, Ash Williams, Shang Tsung, and even Joker. These all haven’t been confirmed yet, so there’s not video evidence like there is for Frost, but they’ll likely be revealed sometime after the game releases.

