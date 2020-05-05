Mortal Kombat Teases New Announcement

✖

The official Twitter account for Mortal Kombat, the popular fighting game franchise, has shared a cryptic teaser that indicates an announcement of some kind is scheduled for 6AM PT tomorrow morning. Given its contents, it would appear to be related to the most recent video game, Mortal Kombat 11, but with just the teaser alone, there is honestly no telling what might be on its way from developer NetherRealm Studios.

The brief teaser features Raiden and Liu Kang. Raiden tells Liu Kang that their work is finished, and that it falls upon him to architect a new history. (The plot of Mortal Kombat 11 is very heavily involved in time-travel shenanigans with various characters having both younger and older versions of themselves in it.) Before the duo can continue, Shang Tsung and others appear with a dire warning. You can check it out below:

While it's unclear what the announcement might be based on the teaser, several leaks over the past months indicate that there could be the announcement of a new collection or DLC. While there has been no official word about the supposed "Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection," tomorrow may well dispel or confirm the leaks.

What do you make of the teased announcement? Are you still playing Mortal Kombat 11? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Spawn, the latest and greatest DLC fighter, is now available as well. Whatever is being teased here will be revealed tomorrow, May 6th, at 6AM PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular fighting video game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.