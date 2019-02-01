‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Raiden Comes to Life With Actor Michael Fassbender Fan Art

BossLogic. ComicBook. They’re becoming synonymous at this point and we like it. The talented artist continues to share his gift with the world by imagining well-known celebrities as some of our favorite characters and this time, Raiden is front and center with actor Michael Fassbender taking the lead.

Earlier this month, the artist revealed a similar edit though as Dark Raiden. Both look incredible, and so far many of his casting picks have been pretty on point:

View this post on Instagram Raiden – Michael Fassbender #MK11 #mkkollective @noobde #bosslogic A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 27, 2019 at 7:19am PST

We shared earlier creations of his, including Terry Crews as Jax and Vin Diesel as Baraka, and we are honestly hyped to see what other ones he has in store for us. His talent is undeniable, after after seeing Zoe Saldana as Jade — yeah, I’m hooked.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

