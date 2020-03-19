Mortal Kombat 11: Every Spawn Skin Revealed

Now that Spawn is officially available in Mortal Kombat 11, at least in early access, folks can get a good look at the character and all his various skins that developer NetherRealm Studios has brought into the game. Given that the iconic character comes from a long-lived Image Comics series by Todd McFarlane, there were plenty of different options to choose from in terms of inspiration, and while that main look of Spawn is absolutely NetherRealm’s take on a classic, there are loads of different skins to seek out in true Mortal Kombat fashion. So, we’ve compiled as many as we could find, and their color variations, in one place for folks to take a gander at.

As is typical for Mortal Kombat 11, there are basically four “base” skins that actually change the look of the character with a whole bunch of color swaps making up the rest of the options. Some of these are available from the start, while others have to be unlocked. One of the more popular ones, at least so far, has folks seeing Deadpool. (Which… maybe? But unofficially, anyway.)

You can see the unofficial Deadpool skin for Spawn below, which is unlocked from the start:

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Spawn, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is now available as part of the early access release for those that purchased the Kombat Pack, with a full release next week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.

Keep reading to see all of Spawn’s various skins/costumes, in all their glory! We’ve also included the special Hellspawn skin for Jacqui Briggs, because that basically makes her Spawn too.

Angel of Death / Angel of Mercy

Anti-Spawn / Architect of Fear

Blood and Salvation / Blood Angel

Blood Feud Hunter / Clown Smacker

Coat of Cogliostro / Curse of Apocalypse

Cy-Gor / Dark Ages

Ghost of Al Simmons / Gunslinger

Hellspawn – Jacqui Briggs / Hellspawn

K7-Leetha / Killer of Everyone

King of Rat City / Lieutenant Colonel

Llanso’s Lament / Lord Covenant

Malefick / Mammon

McFarlane Classic / Misery Master

New Malebogia / Sentry of God

Shadow of Spawn / The Disciple

The Impaler / The Last Sin Eater

The Redeemer / Undying Usurper

Urizen Prime / Vandalizer

Vaporizer / Vengeful Violator

Vindicator / Vyrkolakas