Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Are Loving Spawn's Unofficial Deadpool Skin

Mortal Kombat 11 this week officially released Spawn, the latest and greatest DLC fighter for the most recent iteration of the fighting game franchise. In addition to bringing the typical Spawn goodness, with all the power that a guest character can add, folks seem to be convinced that one of the alternate costumes for the character is basically just... an unofficial Deadpool skin. And honestly? They're not wrong.

Basically, the character's alternate look is Spawn, but largely red with black accents. The details on the character are a little more... flesh-like than a traditional suit. If anything, he's like some wild Attack on Titan-style take on the Marvel hero. Here's a good look at the "Angel of Mercy" skin, which is automatically granted to folks as the alternate skin for Player 2:

What do you think about Spawn's skin here? Do you think it resembles Deadpool? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Spawn, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is now available as part of the early access release for those that purchased the Kombat Pack, with a full release next week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.

