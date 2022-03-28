Mortal Kombat 11: Stuntwoman Shares Incredible Recreation of Sonya Blade’s Moves

In Mortal Kombat 11, Sonya Blade has a number of incredible moves she can use against her opponents. Replicating those moves in real life would be a difficult task for most, but stuntwoman and Twitch streamer @SofiaStunts has done just that! Sofia gained a lot of praise from gamers after a video of her replicating Sonya’s moves caught the attention of Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon. Boon shared the amazing video on Twitter, which also features footage from the game, so fans can see just how great a job the stuntwoman has done replicating the fighter’s move set.

The video of @SofiaStunts as Sonya Blade can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in checking out her Twitch channel can find it right here.

While her recreations of Sonya Blade’s moves have gained @SofiaStunts a lot of attention, the stuntwoman has also replicated the moves of several other fighting game characters. In addition to Sonya Blade, she has shared a similar video featuring the moves of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Cassie Cage, which can be found right here.After Boon shared the video above, the stuntwoman asked Twitter users to share suggestions for other characters she could replicate. Fans have naturally requested more Mortal Kombatants, including Kitana and Mileena. @SofiaStunts seems open to the suggestion, so fans of the NetherRealm franchise might want to keep an eye on what she does next!

Sonya Blade has been a staple of the Mortal Kombat series since the first game launched in 1992. Blade was one of seven playable characters in the original arcade title, and the franchise’s first female fighter. Over the last 30 years, she has since gone on to appear in countless games and other Mortal Kombat media. Given how popular she’s remained, it’s no wonder so many Mortal Kombat fans have been happy with this recreation from @SofiaStunts!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

