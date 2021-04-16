Mortal Kombat 11: Director's New Tweet Has Some Fans Going Wild With Speculation

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon has tweeted again, and naturally, Mortal Kombat fans think it may be a hint at an MK11 announcement. However, this time the speculation is somewhat reasonable, especially given Boon's history of teases and how quiet he and NetherRealm Studios have been the past few months.

Over on Twitter, Boon commented on the trend of leaving social media only to return after a short period of time. For context, Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter today after announcing she was done with the platform 22 days ago. The new tweet from Boon seems provoked by this event, evident by the fact that Boon accompanies the tweet with a GIF of Teigen.

On the surface level, this has nothing to do with Mortal Kombat 11 or Mortal Kombat in general. And it probably doesn't, but that hasn't stopped fans from trying to connect the dots, and it turns out there are some dots to connect.

In the replies to the tweet, players immediately began to speculate that Boon may be teasing an announcement 22 days in the future. However, 22 days from now is May 8, which is a Saturday. Typically, announcements are not made on Saturday, debunking this theory.

That said, another fan was quick to point out April 22 is a Thursday, and one day before the game's two-year anniversary. Of course, this is probably a coincidence, but nonetheless, it's an interesting observation, and given Boon's history of elaborate teases, it's a reasonable bit of speculation. However, at the moment, that's all it is.

I never understood the win of announcing that you’re leaving a Social media service. Just leave. So when you decide to come back in 22 days... pic.twitter.com/ho04B3x6PE — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 16, 2021

As always, if Boon comments on this speculation, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, take this with a grain of salt. It's nothing more than speculation, and it's extra stretchy speculation at that.

For what it's worth, previous rumors and leaks have suggested NRS isn't done with MK11. And so far, the studio hasn't announced it's done with the game. If it was, you'd think it would relay as much. And with the new Mortal Kombat movie also coming out next week, well now would be the time to announce something.