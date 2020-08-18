Mortal Kombat Fans Celebrate the Movie's 25th Anniversary

The original Mortal Kombat movie released on this date, August 18th, back in 1995, making today its 25th anniversary. While reviews at the time were largely mixed for the film (the Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 47%, if you were curious) there is no denying that it absolutely raised the bar for further feature-film adaptations of video game franchises. And many folks still hold a lot of nostalgic love for the title, and have been expressing such online during the anniversary.

The original 1995 Mortal Kombat was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starred Robin Shou as Liu Kang, Linden Ashby as Johnny Cage, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as Sonya Blade, Talisa Soto as Kitana, Christopher Lambert as Raiden, Chris Casamassa as Scorpion, Francois Petit as Sub-Zero, and Trevor Goddard as Kano. It spawned a followup film, 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, which was widely panned. And now, a totally new reboot for the franchise is set to release.

More specifically, the Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on January 15, 2021. It wrapped filming late last year. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Max Huang as Kung Lao, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

