Mortal Kombat Reboot Wraps Filming

New Line Cinema’s Mortal Kombat reboot has wrapped up filming, and will soon enter the post-production stage. Further, this also likely means we should start seeing more of the movie very soon. As you may know, beyond a logo reveal and some basic behind-the-scenes images, we haven’t seen a drop of the movie. We don’t know what the characters look like, the action, or anything. However, again, this should change in the coming months now that filming is complete.

Word of the milestone comes from a variety of official sources. For example, early this morning writer of the movie, Greg Russo, tweeted out about the development. Further, actors on the project have also since added to the confirmation, such as Ludi Lin, who’s playing Liu Kang in the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Congrats to the amazing cast and crew of #MK2021 on the wrap today! Thank you for being so awesome to work with. The passion and dedication I felt was insane. Hope you get some much needed rest over the holidays! #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/NXuCl6Bi16 — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) December 13, 2019

Wrapped up on Mortal Kombat like a bloody Xmas present 🐉 01/15/21 #MortalKombat #LiuKang pic.twitter.com/AYgBuCCAHG — LudiLin (@ludi_lin) December 13, 2019

As you may know, filming for the movie began back in September, and happened in Southern Australia. In fact, the reboot is the biggest movie ever shot in the region.

Mortal Kombat is set to release on January 15, 2021. Previously, the reboot was slated to premiere on March 5, 2021, but was recently moved up. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the project by clicking right here on this link.