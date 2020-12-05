Mortal Kombat Actress Kerri Hoskins Puts On Iconic Sonya Blade Outfit 25 Years Later

✖

Mortal Kombat 3’s Sonya Blade actress Kerri Hoskins put on the iconic fighter’s outfit again 25 years later while recalling her time as Sonya. She welcomed comparisons to the Sonya from 25 years ago and said “this Sonya fights harder. Hoskins also promised that more Sonya photos would be shared through Instagram just as the one from this week was, so if you want to see more of her picking up the classic character again, that’s the place to look.

Several actresses have given life to Sonya Blade over the years through voice and motion capture work, but for many, Hoskins’ portrayal of the character is the most memorable. Hoskins shared the image below on her personal Instagram account with a caption thanking those who supported her was well as others like Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon who made the character possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerri Ann (Hoskins) Reavis (@kerrianngallery)

Boon himself who’s always active on Twitter with the Mortal Kombat community shared the image as well and praised Hoskins’ take on Sonya 25 years later.

25 years after playing Sonya Blade in MK3, Kerri Hoskins (@KerriAnnGallery) puts on her Sonya costume again, looking exactly the same.... proving the world isn't fair as the rest of us age. Either that... or maybe she actually takes care of herself. ;)https://t.co/bQMHtmYzMZ pic.twitter.com/XjCbtSgjBU — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 5, 2020

For those who missed out on this version of Sonya Blade because you never played Mortal Kombat 3, it was one of many skins released in Mortal Kombat 11 after launch to offer different throwbacks to the veteran Mortal Kombat players. You can still get it in the game now if you don’t have it already by purchasing the Kombat Pack 1 that comes with a couple of DLC characters as well as exclusive skins. In that Kombat Pack, the Sonya Blade cosmetic is referred to as “War Games Sonya Blade.” You can also pick up the Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition to get that skin and much more.

Hoskins promised more Sonya Blade photos in the future, so if you want to see more of those, be sure to follow her on Instagram.