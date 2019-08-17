Mortal Kombat 11 Is Releasing a Classic Sonya Skin

Nightwolf might be the Mortal Kombat 11 release that the community is waiting for, but players are also getting a new Sonya skin to go along with the DLC fighter’s debut. The official Mortal Kombat 11 Twitter account previewed the release of the new Sonya skin that takes her look from Mortal Kombat 3 and modernizes it for the latest game. It’ll be available in the game automatically for anyone who owns the Kombat Pack whenever it’s released.

The image below shows the classic skin and the newer one next to each other to compare the Sonya looks. Both feature a green, black, and white outfit complete with earrings and a black headband. This skin will only be available to those who have the Kombat Pack, so expect to see these in multiplayer matches once the newness of Nightwolf wears off and players get back to other characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From ‘95 with love! ❤️



Sonya’s MK3 Skin is available tomorrow for Kombat Pack owners. #MK11 https://t.co/cf3EngbLmz pic.twitter.com/1EdVUHKMwC — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) August 12, 2019

A release time for the skin wasn’t announced in the tweet, but it’s expected that it’ll be released at the same time as Nightwolf. The DLC fighter is supposed to be released at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, so Sonya mains can expect to have their skin at the same time.

Classic skins aside, the big takeaway from this update will still be the release of Nightwolf. This returning fighter is one of several that have already been confirmed as post-release characters in the Kombat Pack alongside others like Spawn. There are also still two unconfirmed Kombat Pack fighters, though signs and speculation point to those being the Terminator and Ash Williams.

We’ve seen some of what Nightwolf can do in previews from before including the video at the top. A second Fatality was previewed not long afterwards with another video coming later to give the best look yet at what Nightwolf is capable of.