Mortal Kombat Movie Almost Went to HBO Max Like Wonder Woman 1984

✖

This Christmas will see the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max, marking a major move for WarnerMedia who have previously planned for the movie to be exclusive to movie theaters. In a new report on Variety, sources reveal to the trade that the studio has had discussions about a similar path for many of their other movies including Judas and the Black Messiah, The Little Things, and Tom and Jerry. Another title that the studio has considered for the Theaters/HBO Max route is the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat movie, but fans eager to see it won't be so lucky.

As the trade reports, "the studio also considered taking the same route" with the Mortal Kombat movie but will instead opt for a delay in its release and have it debut exclusively in movie theaters. Though this might seem like something that will have fans down, it's actually a great sign for WarnerMedia's faith in the film. If the studio is eager to wait and release the film in theaters it signals that they think the movie could be very successful for them at the global box office. This isn't to say that they didn't have similar faith for Wonder Woman 1984, but Mortal Kombat was already set for a 2021 release, while the DC sequel has been delayed multiple times already. That in mind Wonder Woman was also ready to be released and on the books for the studio's 2020 bottom line, and if they're going to get out of the red for the fiscal year they need something to help them.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has seen studio plans change drastically with countless movies making similar moves and leaping to streaming over a traditional release, so in essence (though it seems backwards) Wonder Woman 1984 and Mortal Kombat's differing release strategies both seem like strong indicators that WM is happy with both.

The Mortal Kombat movie is being directed by Simon McQuoid, who will make his directorial debut when the reboot releases. Joining McQuoid as producers are James Wan and Todd Garner. The former is best known as the co-creator of the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, as well his producing and directing efforts across movies like Aquaman and Fast & Furious. Meanwhile, Garner has had his hands in a plethora of movies, including huge hit comedies involving Adam Sandler and Kevin James.