Mortal Kombat Reboot Actor Teases “Mind-Blowing” Finale

The finale of the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot is going to be mind-blowing, or at least that’s what actor on the movie, Lewis Tan claims. As you may know, Tan plays a prominent character in the movie, though who exactly he plays, hasn’t been divulged. That said, taking to Twitter, the Manchester-born actor teased fans looking forward to the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie by revealing that the finale — or least the choreography for it — is next level. And as Tan notes, he’s been acting for a long time. In other words, he’s not that easily impressed.

“Just learned the choreography for the finale… it is a beast on a whole different level, and I’ve been doing this a very long time,” said Tan on Twitter this week. “Mind. Blown.”

Of course, take this tease with a grain of salt. After all, Tan is a bit biased given that he’s heavily involved with the movie. However, this doesn’t come across to me as a clever way to build hype. It sounds like Tan was genuinely impressed, which says a lot given the type of projects he’s been involved with in the past.

Unfortunately, Tan didn’t follow up the tweet with any additional details. And we still don’t know what role he’s been cast in, though some fans seem to think he’s playing Cole Turner, a rumored brand new character to the universe that, as of right now, hasn’t been confirmed or denied.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on March 5, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the reboot by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat movie?