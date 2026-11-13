Magic: The Gathering Nauctis – Full Pricing, Release, and Commander Deck Details

Prior to its launch in just a few short months, Wizards of the Coast has today fully lifted the veil on Nauctis, which is the next major set to be released for Magic: The Gathering. Nauctis is planned to be one of the more unique MTG sets that has arrived in quite some time, as it is themed entirely around creatures and locations that reside underwater. And while fans have already been plenty excited by the possibilities that this new run of cards could have in store, WotC has now given us a much better idea of what to anticipate.

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Planned to arrive in early February, Nauctis will be the first new set for Magic: The Gathering to arrive in 2027. As far as its release strategy goes, Nauctis will more or less be in line with past sets and will come in a variety of booster packs, bundles, and Secret Lair drops. Perhaps the biggest change with Nauctis, however, is that it will be the first MTG set to introduce God Packs. These unique packs have been incredibly popular with the Pokemon Trading Cards Game for quite some time and will now come to Magic, with each God Pack containing only Rare or Mythic cards. Every one in 1,000 standard booster packs will be a God Pack, with every 1 in 300 collector booster being a God Pack.

As far as precon decks go, Nauctis will also come with four Commander Deck variants that MTG fans can pick up. These decks include Merfolk Regiment (Green, White, Blue), Terrors of the Abyss (Black, Green, Blue), Blood in the Water (Red, Blue), and Seal the Deal (Red, White). Of this group, Blood in the Water is perhaps lining up to be the most popular, as many MTG players have been requesting more cards tied to sharks for years.

As for the prices for all of these new Nauctis MTG cards, Wizards of the Coast has given a full breakdown of how much it’ll all cost, in addition to its official launch date and pre-release events:

MTG Nauctis Prices

Booster Pack: $5.49

$5.49 Collector Booster: $26.99

$26.99 Commander Deck: $49.99

$49.99 Premium Edition Commander Deck: $79.99

$79.99 Bundle: $57.99

$57.99 Secret Lair Bundle: $89.99

$89.99 Draft Night: $89.99

MTG: Nauctis Release Dates

Prerelease Events : January 29th–February 4th

: January 29th–February 4th MTG Arena Release Date : February 2nd

: February 2nd Tabletop Release: February 5th

With MagicCon Atlanta happening this weekend, we’re likely to get more news soon not only on Nauctis, but on Wizards of the Coast’s other plans for Magic: The Gathering as we enter 2027. To that end, if there are any more major announcements that come about in the days ahead, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.