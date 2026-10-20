Magic: The Gathering Star Trek – Full Pricing and Release Details

Prior to its launch next month, Wizards of the Coast has revealed a multitude of new details for its latest Magic: The Gathering set tied to Star Trek. As the latest release in Magic’s Universes Beyond series, the game’s new Star Trek cards will be based on the various characters, locations, and creatures that have been featured across film and TV in the iconic sci-fi franchise since its debut in 1966. Now, ahead of its arrival in November, WotC has given Magic fans a better idea of what to anticipate.

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For the most part, many of the cards in MTG’s new Star Trek series will be tied to Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Characters like Captain Kirk, Spock, Captain Picard, Data, and countless others will be getting legendary cards of their own, with ships like the Enterprise also being included. Per usual, there will be a number of different ways to get these cards, either by purchasing standard booster packs or larger bundles.

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Here’s the full breakdown of what will be available with this Star Trek MTG release, along with the various prices and release dates:

MTG Star Trek Pricing

Play Booster: $6.99

$6.99 Collector Booster: $37.99

$37.99 Bundle: $69.99

$69.99 Beam Me Up Bundle: $99.99

$99.99 Draft Night: $119.99

$119.99 Scene Box: $41.99

MTG Star Trek Release Dates

Prerelease Events: November 6th–12th

November 6th–12th MTG Arena Release Date: November 10th

November 10th Global Tabletop Release: November 13th

New Star Trek MTG Commander Decks

For those playing Commander, Wizards of the Coast will be releasing four new precon decks for players to get ahold of. These decks will center around the characters Jean-Luc Picard, Spock, Worf, and the Borg Queen. This puts a larger focus on Star Trek: The Next Generation when it comes to Commander, which will result in many of the cards associated with The Original Series being available primarily through other means.

Commander Decks will retail for $74.99 at a minimum, with Collector’s Editions of each deck being sold for over double the price at $159.99. Both versions will include 100 cards in total, with 32 being entirely new to Magic: The Gathering as a whole.

For more on Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Star Trek crossover, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook in the weeks ahead. Until then, what do you happen to think about Magic’s latest Universes Beyond collab? And will you be looking to pick up any of these new Star Trek packs or bundles for yourself? Be sure to let me know down in the comments.