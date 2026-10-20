New Marvel Rivals Update Will Let Players Take Part in Avengers: Endgame’s Final Battle

There have been many events in Marvel Rivals that were meant to highlight moments from the MCU, as part as the game’s Road to Doomsday roadmap before Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters. There have been new events and modes for all the big Avengers movies, including PvP match types like the one seen in the Avengers: Infinity War event recently this Season. However, the last Path to Doomsday event is perhaps the biggest one the hero shooter has done, allowing players to participate in the final battle against Thanos that took place in Avengers: Endgame.

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The first Path to Doomsday event was for The Avengers, seeing players team up as the original few Avengers characters from the MCU in an asymmetrical battle where a team of players fought one players controlling a super-enhanced Loki. Later, the roadmap evolved into a huge PvE mode for Avengers: Age of Ultron, where players fought against Ultron’s army of drones and eventually the big robot himself. These events always come with interesting new cosmetics that give certain characters their looks from specific MCU appearances, while also providing rewards like in-game currency to help unlock those skins.

Avengers: Endgame Mode in Marvel Rivals Allows up to 50 Players to Join Together in PvE Mayhem Against Thanos

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The Avengers: Endgame event is one of the largest Marvel Rivals has ever seen, even bigger than its 36 player 18v18 matches introduced in prior Seasons. The Endgame mode for the hero shooter allows for 50 players to gather together in the ruins of the Avengers Compound from Avengers: Endgame, where the final battle against Thanos took place after the Avengers traveled back in time to collect the Infinity Stones. Just like in the movie, the desperate battle in the compound ruins will see players take on Thanos’ massive army, while Thanos himself fights alongside his forces too.

Based on the launch trailer for the Endgame mode, which reveals it will become available in Marvel Rivals on October 23, 2026, it seems like Thanos has been turned into a massive enemy to defeat. Thanos stands as tall as a giant, and seems to have a huge health bar similar to the other PvE bosses seen in Marvel Rivals past modes. Just like zombie Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Zombies PvE mode and Kingpin in the Blood Hunt PvE, Thanos will likely have huge attacks and moves that can instantly eliminate teammates.

Thanos is wielding the same twinblade weapon he used against Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor in Avengers: Endgame, and appears to gain the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones sometime during an Endgame mode match. During this time, players have to fight against the swarms of Thanos’ minions and the Mad Titan himself, who uses wide sweeping attacks to clear both grounded and flying opponents. At some point, Thanos even calls upon his huge ship in the sky, raining a fiery hail of laser blasts on the ground for more AoE attacks. This is sure to be a challenging mode, where having 50 players on the same team is quickly balanced by Thanos’ high damage and overwhelming enemy horde.

No Character Restrictions Make Endgame the Most Freeform Path to Doomsday Event Yet

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One of the reasons why the Endgame mode is so exciting, outside of it being the first time Marvel Rivals depicts Thanos, is that is removes many of the restrictions that were present in past Path to Doomsday modes. The Age of Ultron, Avengers, and even Infinity War modes limited what characters players could choose in those events, mainly sticking to the figures who were in the MCU movies only. For example, while Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and The Hulk were selectable in Age of Ultron’s PvE, players couldn’t pick Daredevil, Moon Knight, or White Fox. By comparison in Endgame, it seems like every character in the game is available right away.

This gives players a greater level of freedom in approaching battles against Thanos, albeit without some of the character enhancements present in other Path to Doomsday match types. Other PvE modes like Blood Hunt allowed players to upgrade specific characters with new abilities through progressive modifiers, a feature seen in the PvP Infinity War mode too. The trade-off here seems to be in exchange for access to every character in Marvel Rivals, Endgame doesn’t give them any ways to change, instead letting the novelty exist in the absurd player count assembling to take on Thanos.

Hopefully, the past performance issues for the game won’t prevent players from jumping into the dynamic 50 player event when it releases later this week. The rewards for Endgame haven’t been revealed yet, but this mode is the perfect MCU crossover to prepare players for what’s coming next in the hero shooter. If past rumors are to be believed, Marvel Rivals‘ connections to Avengers: Doomsday will only continue with its new Season now that its roadmap has ended with this fresh Endgame PvE mode.