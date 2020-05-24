MTV Recreates Classic Jersey Shore Moment in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A mash-up between Jersey Shore and Animal Crossing: New Horizons probably isn't the sort of crossover that anyone was expecting to see. That said, the game has seen a plethora of tie-ins on social media since its release in March. The latest comes via the official Twitter account for the MTV series, featuring an audio clip set to a faux wedding in Animal Crossing. Vinny, Ronnie, and Paulie D are represented by villagers, while Mike is the playable character, eating cake in the pew. It's surreal to say the least, but fans have used the game to recreate a number of events from their favorites television shows, so it's not without precedent!

The audio clip used for the video comes from an actual moment from a 2018 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In that episode, Ronnie and Paulie D celebrate their bromance in a wedding chapel in Vegas. As the two friends are "married" by an Elvis impersonator, Mike eats cake throughout, earning some amusing ire from the others. What's interesting about the Animal Crossing version is just how well the moment has been recreated in the game. It says a lot about how versatile Animal Crossing: New Horizons really is!

Jersey Shore became an immediate pop culture sensation when the original show debuted in 2009, but the Animal Crossing series has only become big more recently. The franchise has been around since 2001, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons has managed to find a much bigger audience than previous installments. Players have managed to create some truly amazing things within the game, from pop culture homages, to an actual talk show airing on Twitch. Part of that success can likely be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic keeping people in-doors and spending more time on gaming. Regardless, Animal Crossing has clearly become one of Nintendo's biggest franchises, as a result.

The amount of bells I would pay to see a K.K. Slider X @DJPaulyD collab… 💰 I present: The most ambitious crossover event in history. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/bPq5hg2zMc — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 22, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes on MTV on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST.

