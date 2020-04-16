Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fan Recreates Hilarious The Office Scenes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons meets The Office in some glorious fan recreations of scenes from the television show within the popular Nintendo Switch video game. Since the game’s release last month,players have found a number of creative ways to pay homage to their favorite video games, movies, and television shows. Given the continued popularity of The Office, it should come as little surprise to see folks recreate elements from the series in Nintendo’s life sim game. While some players might be content to recreate images from the show, Twitter user @_bauluu took it a step further, re-enacting some of the show’s most popular moments in the game! Fans that might have somehow missed these scenes can actually see how well they line-up, as each video is accompanied by the sequence from the show.

The first of @_bauluu’s recreations from The Office centers around the Season 3 episode, The Merger. In the episode, Michael Scott has discovered that one of the new members of his branch spent time in prison. In order to convince his employees that Dunder Mifflin is better than prison, Michael Scott introduces the team to someone else that endured the difficulties of prison life.

The second clip is a recreation of a scene from the Season 5 episode of The Office, Stress Relief. In the scene, Michael teaches the Dunder Mifflin employees about proper CPR techniques.

no sleep = recreating scenes from the office in animal crossing 🙂 @theofficenbc #acnh pic.twitter.com/yZxlZTnlgQ — BAO (@_baoluu) April 14, 2020

It’s an impressive bit of work, as @_bauluu has used some fitting reactions for the characters, in order to capture the humor of these scenes. Even without the audio from the show, these clips work quite well! In addition to these full clips, @_bauluu has also made static images meant to pay homage to the series. The whole thing serves as yet another testament to the creativity of the Animal Crossing player community.

That said, while these scenes are unquestionable classics, the best episode of the series is easily Dinner Party. Hopefully Animal Crossing fans will get an opportunity to see a sequence from that particular episode re-enacted next!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.