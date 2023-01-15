MultiVersus Director Asks Fans to Weigh-In on Possible New Adventure Time Fighter

MultiVersus currently offers players the chance to battle as a number of different characters owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Naturally, fans are always wondering which fighter will be the next to make the cut, and game director Tony Huynh has sparked a lot of curiosity with a recent Tweet. Huynh asked his many followers about the Adventure Time character Marceline the Vampire Queen, and what outfit would be her default, should she appear in the game. Huynh was very careful in his wording, and repeatedly stated that this isn't an indication that she'll make the cut as a playable character.

"Just curious and I 100% not saying she's in, but what would the default outfit for Marceline in MultiVersus be? I'm serious when I'm saying I'm not saying anything. I was just wondering," Huynh wrote on Twitter.

Even if Marceline is not being planned, the fact that the game director is even thinking about how Marceline might be implemented says a lot! It really could just be the fact that Marceline has so many distinctive looks that fans love, which would make it hard for Player First Games to make any kind of decision in that regard. It's a lot easier for characters like Shaggy, Batman, and even Finn and Jake, but that question is a lot harder for a character like Marceline!

For now, MultiVersus fans will have to settle for the current roster, but Player First Games has really been keeping fans on their toes with these types of hints over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, senior character artist Dan Eder dropped a huge hint about Walter White joining the roster, despite the fact that Breaking Bad is not a Warner Bros. Discovery property. Maybe the team at Player First Games is just trying to keep fans speculating, but if that is the case, all these hints are working!

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of MultiVersus right here.

