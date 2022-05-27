New MultiVersus Leak Claims Ted Lasso and More Could Join the Roster

✖

In the grand tradition of video games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other crossover brawlers, leaks and rumors about possible additions to the roster of Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games' MultiVersus have been continuously coming in with varying legitimacy. A new leak revealing potential characters in the works for the platform brawler, however, has a bit more legitimacy to it than usual given the fact that it's actually been shared by the same person that leaked a bunch of details about the video game in October of last year.

Over on Reddit, user hugeleakeractually has returned to claim that while the list of previously datamined characters like LeBron James and Gizmo are mostly accurate, there are a few more they can confirm as "very likely to be coming." More specifically, the leaker states that Samurai Jack, the Powerpuff Girls, the Animaniacs, Duck Dodgers/Daffy, Scorpion, Ben 10, and Ted Lasso are all in the works. None of this has been officially announced, of course, and some are wilder than others, so as always it should be taken with a grain of salt. You can check out the leak on Reddit for yourself below:

Here is the current, official list of confirmed MultiVersus characters, straight from the video game's FAQ:

Batman (DC) – voiced by Kevin Conroy

Superman (DC) – voiced by George Newbern

Wonder Woman (DC) – voiced by Abby Trott

Harley Quinn (DC) – voiced by Tara Strong

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Matthew Lillard

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Eric Bauza

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) – voiced by Maisie Williams

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time) – voiced by John DiMaggio

Finn the Human (Adventure Time) – voiced by Jeremy Shada

Steven Universe (Steven Universe) – voiced by Daniel DiVenere

Garnet (Steven Universe) – voiced by Estelle

Tom & Jerry voiced by Eric Bauza

Reindog (an extraordinary original creature)

Velma (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Kate Mucucci

Tasmanian Devil a.k.a Taz (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Jim Cummings

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant) – voiced by Jon Lipow

Broadly, MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights that is set to release in Open Beta in July on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game also held a Closed Alpha recently. Notably, the title will launch with full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about the new MultiVersus leak? Did you have a chance to play the video game during its recent Closed Alpha? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!