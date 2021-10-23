Mortal Kombat Developer Potentially Working on Super Smash Bros-Style Game Called Multiversus

NetherRealm Studios — the Chicago-based, Warner Bros-owned developer behind Injustice and Mortal Kombat — is reportedly working on a Super Smash Bros-style game. The report comes the way of an anonymous source on a Reddit burner account, which usually isn’t worth paying attention, but not long after the report surfaced, a trademark from Warner Bros. for “Multiversus” surfaced. Suffice to say, the report now has the Internet’s attention.

“The new Netherrealm Game is a Warner Bros. Crossover Platform Fighter Yes. New IP technically,” reads the leak. “It is based off Smash Bros (and now Nickelodeon All Stars, but this was in the works before Nickelodeon was even announced). It’s a Tag Team game. Not sure if that means you pick two characters and switch between them. Or if each ‘character’ is actually a pair, or if each character is an individual and you only switch when you lose a stock. All I know is there’s synergy between certain characters which implies custom teams.”

The leak continues by naming a few characters that will be in the game, including Shaggy, Gandalf, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flintsone, Mad Max, Johnny Bravo, Harry Potter, and Ron Weasley. That said, it sounds like Harry and Ron may not end up being in the game due to licensing issues.

“I was told that the origin of this game was actually due to the memes based around Shaggy getting into Mortal Kombat in his’”Ultra Instinct’ form. Obviously, NetherRealm wasn’t going to put him in a game like Mortal Kombat, so ideas were tossed around and Warner Bros. loved the idea of combining their properties and establishing more Warner crossovers. As you obviously saw in Space Jam 2.”

The leaker concludes by noting they have no clue when the game will be revealed, but claims it’s been in development for “a while,” and thus a reveal at The Game Awards 2021 in December is certainly on the table.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the trademark bolsters this rumor, it doesn’t change the fact that ut’s still very much a rumor. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it’s subject to change. At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games have addressed this rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.