MultiVersus Season 2 Adding Marvin the Martian, New Game of Thrones Map

Season 2 of WB Games' free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus has today officially kicked off. In addition to introducing a ton of new costumes, balance changes, and a new Battle Pass in Season 2, MultiVerus will also be adding a new playable character in Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes. And while it's not yet known when Marvin will be coming to the game, we should learn more soon enough.

Announced by WB Games and developer Player First Games to coincide with the release of MultiVersus Season 2, it was confirmed that Marvin the Martian will be the next fighter joining the roster. Marvin will be the 22nd character in MultiVersus overall and will be the third representative from Looney Tunes alongside Bugs Bunny and Taz. Gameplay footage of Marvin the Martian in action hasn't been shown off just yet, but we should see more of him soon enough.

Welcome to Season 2, MVPs! Check out the new store when you stop by. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/7ohpA6A4vI — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 15, 2022

"New roster additions are incredibly exciting, so we figured we'd give you a bit of a tease of one of the new characters who will be joining the MVS roster in Season 2! Hailing from the planet Mars and sent to destroy Earth with his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, Marvin the Martian will soon be making his way to MultiVersus, in yet another fruitless attempt to claim victory," WB wrote in its new blog. "We'll have more information about Marvin and his kit soon, so hang in there!"

Beyond simply adding a new fighter, MultiVersus will also be adding a notable new map in Season 2 as well. This new map hasn't come to the game just yet, but it will be based on Game of Thrones. Specifically, the locale is modeled after the Great Hall which features the show's iconic Iron Throne. Furthermore, new music tied to Game of Thrones will also be featured on this stage. Much like Marvin the Martian, though, this new level doesn't have a release date in MultiVersus just yet.

What do you think about these new additions coming to Season 2 of MultiVersus? Are you happy to see that Marvin the Martian is joining the game's roster as a fighter? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.