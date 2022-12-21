MySpace Creator Tom Really, Really Wants to Take Over Twitter From Elon Musk

MySpace creator Tom Anderson wants to return to become the owner of another leading social media platform: Twitter. Twitter has had a bizarre 2022 with Elon Musk announcing his desire to purchase the company for $44 billion earlier this year. He quickly walked back his intent to purchase the company, resulting in a big lawsuit that ended with Musk just agreeing to buy it again. At the end of October, Elon Musk took full control over the company and began making major changes including laying off half of the company, dissolving the board of directors, and introducing controversial policy changes and a revamped Twitter subscription service.

After just a month and a half, Elon Musk has confirmed that he has plans to resign as Twitter CEO once he finds someone else who can take over the CEO role. As of right now, we have no idea who that could be and it sounds like Musk hasn't found any candidates quite yet. However, many are actively campaigning for the role including MySpace Tom himself, Tom Anderson. The MySpace creator responded to Musk's resignation tweet with a picture of his MySpace profile, seemingly trying to put himself in the running for the position. Anderson hadn't used Twitter for over a year until Elon Musk began suggesting he may step down as CEO. At that time, Anderson began putting out feelers for the CEO position. Of course, this could just be a joke and he may not actually want the role, but it remains to be seen.

Twitter has undergone a lot of changes since Elon Musk took over. Although users and engagement have increased (according to Musk), advertisers have also fled the platform and Musk has spoken out about how the job is a fool's errand as the company is just bleeding money. Whether that sounds appealing to anyone, let alone someone whose most notable job is running a social media company during a completely different internet landscape, is a mystery at the moment.

Would you like to see MySpace creator Tom Anderson take over Twitter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.