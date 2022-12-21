Elon Musk Announces Plan to Resign From Twitter

Elon Musk has announced his plan to resign from Twitter. At the end of October 2022, Elon Musk had officially taken control of Twitter after purchasing it for $44 billion. He announced that he intended to purchase the platform in spring of 2022, but tried to pull out shortly thereafter, resulting in all kinds of legal drama. Musk eventually agreed to purchase the platform and then began making massive changes. He laid off half of the company and announced a revised version of the Twitter Blue subscription service which would include a blue verified checkmark for anyone who purchased the service. Naturally, this quickly led to people impersonating celebrities, brands, and politicians. The service was then taken offline for roughly a month before coming back with new systems in place to help limit the amount of imposters. A number of other controversial policy changes were made resulting in anger and people like journalists being banned in the last few weeks.

All of this led up to Elon Musk polling people on whether or not he should step down as the head of Twitter. 57.5% of people voted that Elon Musk should step down and Musk has now outlined how he plans to do so. After making it seem like he may backtrack on his commitment to stick to whatever the vote said, CEO has since stated that he will resign as soon as he finds someone who is "foolish" enough to actually take on the herculean effort. After that, he will just run the software and servers teams. It's unclear exactly what he'd be doing on the software and servers teams and it's also unclear who he will see as fit to lead the platform. It's also unknown exactly how long this search for a new leader will take, but many people on Twitter have already reached out and stated they'd love to do it themselves.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

As of right now, it looks like Elon Musk is on the way out. Whether this will actually result in any kind of meaningful changes for Twitter remains to be seen. It's likely Elon Musk would choose someone who has a vision that he can appreciate, which may align somewhat closer to his. However, if the choices from the next CEO seem less impulsive, maybe users will respond better.

What do you think about Elon Musk stepping down from Twitter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.