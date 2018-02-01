Mystic Messenger Releases Ray Route, New Story Details



After literal years of waiting, fans of Mystic Messenger will finally be able to spend serious time with the game’s troubled, brooding midboss, Ray, who first greeted players through a mysterious text chat as ‘Unknown’ when the game first released. The latest addition to the game’s various routes will focus on Ray’s role in Another Story, which technically takes place roughly two years before the game’s primary storyline begins. Check out the opening cinematic for Another Story, then scroll on for details on Ray, plus all of the extras that the game’s developers at Cheritz have released to celebrate the Ray route.

Mystic Messenger first debuted in 2016, taking the already-popular genre of visual novels on mobile platforms and injecting it with an interactive play style that made it stand out above your everyday dating sim. Characters interact in real time with the player, sending texts, calls, and starting group chats where the player must choose their responses in order to determine which way the game will go.

The Ray route, like all of the other non-event routes in Mystic Messenger, lasts for seven days and adds seven all-new endings to the game, along with a handful of new screen grabs to collect, and all-new conversations over texts, call, and group chats. Ray (also known as Saeran or Unknown) plays an integral part in the game’s somewhat haunting narrative, serving as one of the series’ key protagonists and the primary source of personal guilt for many of the other cast members. Without going into too much detail, the kid has had it rough, and now serves a dangerous religious drug cult, brainwashed into thinking that it is paradise.

It’s a pretty interesting dating sim, to say the least.

Players can jump directly into the Ray route now by updating the app, but if you want the full experience, Cheritz suggests picking up the new V and Ray calling card, which players can find through the store within the game’s main menu. It looks like the update is out full for Android, but if you’re on iOS, it might take a day or two for the App Store to update.

Mystic Messenger is out now and free-to-play with in-game purchases on iOS and Android.