3 N64 Games Now Available Across Every Tier of Xbox Game Pass

Today, one of the best N64 games of all time is being removed from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Premium. In its place, three Nintendo 64 games are now available across every tier of Xbox Game Pass. All three have been available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Premium subscriptions for quite some time, but now they are also available via Xbox Game Pass Essential, the base tier of the subscription service that effectively used to be Xbox Live Gold. Naturally, this is the cheapest tier of the Microsoft subscription service,

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The new additions are in celebration of Xbox’s 25th anniversary today, and all three games are owned by Xbox. To this end, they should be permanent additions to Xbox Game Pass Essential, as they have been so far to Xbox Game Pass Premium and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Perfect Dark

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Perfect Dark is a stealth game that was released in 2000 for the N64 and then remastered in 2010 on Xbox 360. This new addition is the latter. The original Perfect Dark was one of the best games of its time. This is evidenced by the Rare-developed game having a 97 on Metacritic. The 2010 remaster was not made by Rare but by 4J Studios, and it’s unfortunately not as good for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as evidenced by its 79 on Metacritic. In addition to enhancing the graphics of the original, it adds multiplayer to the experience.

Banjo-Kazooie

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Banjo-Kazooie was also released by Rare on the N64, but in 1998. It’s a 3D platformer inspired by Super Mario 64. Upon release, it earned a 92 on Metacritic, making it one of the standout games of its year. In 2008, it was ported — not remastered — to the Xbox 360. It is this port that’s been added to the Xbox Game Pass Essential.

Banjo-Tooie

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Then there is Banjo-Tooie, the 2000 sequel released by Rare for the N64. Upon release, the follow-up earned a 90 on Metacritic, once again landing the series in the conversation of best games of the year. In 2009, it was ported to Xbox 360, and like its predecessor, it is this version that’s been added to Xbox Game Pass Essential.

Other Games Added to Xbox Game Pass Essential Today

In addition to the three games above, the following retro and nostalgic Xbox games have been added to Xbox Game Pass Essential: Gears of War Judgment, Halo: Spartan Assault, Viva Pinata, Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise, and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts. The last game is particularly relevant because it completes the trilogy on Xbox Game Pass Essential.

All of these games are now available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers across not just Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but Xbox One as well.