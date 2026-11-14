One of the Best N64 Games Free With Xbox Game Pass for 24 Hours

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have roughly 24 hours left to download and play one of the best N64 games for free before it leaves the Microsoft subscription service. This does not apply to PC Game Pass subscribers because the game isn’t currently available with this tier of the subscription service. Those with either an Xbox Game Pass Premium or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are eligible, though.

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Back in August of 1997, developer Rare — before Xbox acquired it from Nintendo — released a first-person shooter by the name of GoldenEye 007, which would prove to be a generation-defining release, one of the best first-person shooters of all time, and one of the best N64 games of all time. In fact, there’s a strong case for it being considered among the best games ever made across every era of gaming and every genre. This is evidenced by its 96 on Metacritic, its cultural relevance, its influence on the industry around it, and the fact that it’s the third best-selling N64 game.

In 2026, it’s probably not a game you’re going to play routinely like in 1997. It is a little rough around the edges given its age, and the genre has come so far since then. It’s incredible for a huge and potent dose of nostalgia, though. To this end, those in need of something to play — as the world awaits GTA 6 — this is a good option.

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Rare Replay Loophole

It’s worth noting that GoldenEye 007 is not available for individual purchase on the Xbox Store. It can only be played via Xbox Game Pass, which is about to end, or with a Rare Replay. The latter costs $30, though. The good news is that GoldenEye 007 is that Rare Replay is available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium currently. To this end, the game will remain accessible via the subscription service, just in a roundabout way. And if Rare Replay ever gets removed, the safeguard of the game being individually available disappears.

For those with very slow Internet speeds, GoldenEye 007 as an individual download is only a measly 311 MB. Rare Replay, meanwhile, is a much larger 11.5 GB.

As for why GoldenEye 007 is being removed and whether it will come back, we don’t know. It was added in January 2023, so this is a pretty random deadline for its removal, but it has nonetheless been available to subscribers for a while now. That said, if you own Rare Replay digitally, you have a free and permanent download of GoldenEye 007 in your library. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Game Pass subscribers in need of something new to play, but who aren’t interested in the glory days of the N64, a new sci-fi shooter was recently added, and it’s been earning big praise with subscribers.