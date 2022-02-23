New NBA 2K22 Update Releases Before Season 5

Season 5 of NBA 2K22 is set to finally kick off later this week on February 25th. Prior to that time, however, 2K Games has today released a new update for the title across all platforms that paves the way for the game’s next season. Although there aren’t a drastic number of alterations that have come about in this patch, a handful of important tweaks have now been made all the same.

For the most part, this new NBA 2K22 update has made a number of visual fixes to various players that appear in the game. Dozens of players have had their likenesses updated with this patch, making them more similar to their real-world counterparts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to actual gameplay adjustments, though, there’s not a lot to write home about with patch 1.10 for NBA 2K22. In a general sense, 2K Games has just rectified a handful of bugs and other errors that have been affecting some players in recent weeks. So if you’re someone who has also had these problems, hopefully, they’ll now be a thing of the past.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for this new update in NBA 2K22, you can find them attached below for both current-gen and next-gen platforms.

Next-Gen Patch Update

GENERAL

Season 5 is coming this Friday, February 25th! Stay tuned for what’s new!

Dirk Nowitzki’s retired jersey has been added to the Mavericks arena

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them: New Scans: Bella Alarie Jose Alvarado Ariel Atkins Dalano Banton Sue Bird Kennedy Burke Liz Cambage Jordin Canada Devin Cannady Charli Collier Sophie Cunningham Freddie Gillespie Allisha Gray Chelsea Gray Reshanda Gray Brittney Griner Josh Hall Tianna Hawkins Tiffany Hayes Myisha Hines-Allen Natasha Howard Matthew Hurt Moriah Jefferson Jazmine Jones Jonquel Jones Jewell Loyd Ezi Magbegor Marina Mabrey Angel McCoughtry Aari McDonald Zeke Nnaji Leaonna Odom Arike Ogunbowale Michaela Onyenwere Ji-Su Park Kelsey Plum Epiphanny Prince Didi Richards Mercedes Russell Derrick Rose Satou Sabally Kylee Shook Destiny Slocum Breanna Stewart Kiah Stokes Shekinna Stricklen Diana Taurasi Mike Thibault Kayla Thornton Brianna Turner Trendon Watford Sami Whitcomb Elizabeth Williams Riquna Williams A’ja Wilson James Wiseman Jackie Young Shavonte Zellous General Updates: Willie Anderson Raja Bell Kym Hampton Awak Kuier Tom Meschery Pablo Prigioni Sheri Sam Danny Schayes Tony Smith Salim Stoudamire Hair Dynamic Updates Precious Achiuwa Jimmy Butler Bones Hyland Derrick Rose Ziaire Williams Tattoo Updates Tyasha Harris Shey Peddy Odyssey Sims Kia Vaughn Megan Walker Courtney Williams



GAMEPLAY

Fixed a bug with hesitation escapes that allowed ball handlers to travel across the court without properly dribbling the ball

Fixed an issue with Jeremy Lin’s signature size-up that was leading to dropped Pro Stick inputs

CITY/PRO-AM/REC

Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

MyTEAM

Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on March 6th. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament!

Improved the visibility of the Holo effect on Heat Check cards

MyNBA/THE W

Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Addressed an issue that could prevent 29 and 58 game seasons from continuing in MyNBA

Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur in The W Online games when more than 3 players are involved

Current Gen Patch Update

GENERAL

Season 5 is coming this Friday, February 25th! Stay tuned for what’s new!

Dirk Nowitzki’s retired jersey has been added to the Mavericks arena

Updated player likeness:

Karl Anthony Towns

Kira Lewis Jr.

Duane Washington Jr.

Stromile Swift

Tyrell Terry

Saben Lee

CJ Elleby

Luca Vildoza

Josh Christopher

Quentin Grimes

Pascal Siakam

DaQuan Jeffries

Saddiq Bey

Tyrese Maxey

Tre Jones

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Nah’Shon Hyland

Day’Ron Sharpe

Jason Preston

Neemias Queta

Greg Brown

Sharife Cooper

A’ja Wilson

Natasha Cloud

Elena Delle Donne

GAMEPLAY

Fixed a bug with hesitation escapes that allowed ball handlers to travel across the court without properly dribbling the ball

Fixed an issue with Jeremy Lin’s signature size-up that was leading to dropped Pro Stick inputs

Improved performance when playing games in The Moat when in the Neighborhood

Fixed a rare issue where some users reported loading into a MyCAREER game without baskets

MyTEAM