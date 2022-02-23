New NBA 2K22 Update Releases Before Season 5

Season 5 of NBA 2K22 is set to finally kick off later this week on February 25th. Prior to that time, however, 2K Games has today released a new update for the title across all platforms that paves the way for the game’s next season. Although there aren’t a drastic number of alterations that have come about in this patch, a handful of important tweaks have now been made all the same.
For the most part, this new NBA 2K22 update has made a number of visual fixes to various players that appear in the game. Dozens of players have had their likenesses updated with this patch, making them more similar to their real-world counterparts.
When it comes to actual gameplay adjustments, though, there’s not a lot to write home about with patch 1.10 for NBA 2K22. In a general sense, 2K Games has just rectified a handful of bugs and other errors that have been affecting some players in recent weeks. So if you’re someone who has also had these problems, hopefully, they’ll now be a thing of the past.
If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for this new update in NBA 2K22, you can find them attached below for both current-gen and next-gen platforms.
Next-Gen Patch Update
GENERAL
- Season 5 is coming this Friday, February 25th! Stay tuned for what’s new!
- Dirk Nowitzki’s retired jersey has been added to the Mavericks arena
- The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them:
- New Scans:
- Bella Alarie
- Jose Alvarado
- Ariel Atkins
- Dalano Banton
- Sue Bird
- Kennedy Burke
- Liz Cambage
- Jordin Canada
- Devin Cannady
- Charli Collier
- Sophie Cunningham
- Freddie Gillespie
- Allisha Gray
- Chelsea Gray
- Reshanda Gray
- Brittney Griner
- Josh Hall
- Tianna Hawkins
- Tiffany Hayes
- Myisha Hines-Allen
- Natasha Howard
- Matthew Hurt
- Moriah Jefferson
- Jazmine Jones
- Jonquel Jones
- Jewell Loyd
- Ezi Magbegor
- Marina Mabrey
- Angel McCoughtry
- Aari McDonald
- Zeke Nnaji
- Leaonna Odom
- Arike Ogunbowale
- Michaela Onyenwere
- Ji-Su Park
- Kelsey Plum
- Epiphanny Prince
- Didi Richards
- Mercedes Russell
- Derrick Rose
- Satou Sabally
- Kylee Shook
- Destiny Slocum
- Breanna Stewart
- Kiah Stokes
- Shekinna Stricklen
- Diana Taurasi
- Mike Thibault
- Kayla Thornton
- Brianna Turner
- Trendon Watford
- Sami Whitcomb
- Elizabeth Williams
- Riquna Williams
- A’ja Wilson
- James Wiseman
- Jackie Young
- Shavonte Zellous
- General Updates:
- Willie Anderson
- Raja Bell
- Kym Hampton
- Awak Kuier
- Tom Meschery
- Pablo Prigioni
- Sheri Sam
- Danny Schayes
- Tony Smith
- Salim Stoudamire
- Hair Dynamic Updates
- Precious Achiuwa
- Jimmy Butler
- Bones Hyland
- Derrick Rose
- Ziaire Williams
- Tattoo Updates
- Tyasha Harris
- Shey Peddy
- Odyssey Sims
- Kia Vaughn
- Megan Walker
- Courtney Williams
- New Scans:
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug with hesitation escapes that allowed ball handlers to travel across the court without properly dribbling the ball
- Fixed an issue with Jeremy Lin’s signature size-up that was leading to dropped Pro Stick inputs
CITY/PRO-AM/REC
- Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City
MyTEAM
- Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on March 6th. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament!
- Improved the visibility of the Holo effect on Heat Check cards
MyNBA/THE W
- Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
- Addressed an issue that could prevent 29 and 58 game seasons from continuing in MyNBA
- Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur in The W Online games when more than 3 players are involved
Current Gen Patch Update
GENERAL
- Season 5 is coming this Friday, February 25th! Stay tuned for what’s new!
- Dirk Nowitzki’s retired jersey has been added to the Mavericks arena
Updated player likeness:
- Karl Anthony Towns
- Kira Lewis Jr.
- Duane Washington Jr.
- Stromile Swift
- Tyrell Terry
- Saben Lee
- CJ Elleby
- Luca Vildoza
- Josh Christopher
- Quentin Grimes
- Pascal Siakam
- DaQuan Jeffries
- Saddiq Bey
- Tyrese Maxey
- Tre Jones
- Kenyon Martin Jr.
- Nah’Shon Hyland
- Day’Ron Sharpe
- Jason Preston
- Neemias Queta
- Greg Brown
- Sharife Cooper
- A’ja Wilson
- Natasha Cloud
- Elena Delle Donne
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug with hesitation escapes that allowed ball handlers to travel across the court without properly dribbling the ball
- Fixed an issue with Jeremy Lin’s signature size-up that was leading to dropped Pro Stick inputs
- Improved performance when playing games in The Moat when in the Neighborhood
- Fixed a rare issue where some users reported loading into a MyCAREER game without baskets
MyTEAM
- Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on March 5th. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament!
- Improved the visibility of the Holo effect on Heat Check cards