Gaming

New NBA 2K22 Update Releases Before Season 5

By

nba-2k22-ja-morant.jpg

Season 5 of NBA 2K22 is set to finally kick off later this week on February 25th. Prior to that time, however, 2K Games has today released a new update for the title across all platforms that paves the way for the game’s next season. Although there aren’t a drastic number of alterations that have come about in this patch, a handful of important tweaks have now been made all the same. 

For the most part, this new NBA 2K22 update has made a number of visual fixes to various players that appear in the game. Dozens of players have had their likenesses updated with this patch, making them more similar to their real-world counterparts. 

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to actual gameplay adjustments, though, there’s not a lot to write home about with patch 1.10 for NBA 2K22. In a general sense, 2K Games has just rectified a handful of bugs and other errors that have been affecting some players in recent weeks. So if you’re someone who has also had these problems, hopefully, they’ll now be a thing of the past.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for this new update in NBA 2K22, you can find them attached below for both current-gen and next-gen platforms. 

Next-Gen Patch Update

GENERAL

  • Season 5 is coming this Friday, February 25th!  Stay tuned for what’s new! 
  • Dirk Nowitzki’s retired jersey has been added to the Mavericks arena 
  • The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them: 
    • New Scans: 
      • Bella Alarie 
      • Jose Alvarado
      • Ariel Atkins
      • Dalano Banton 
      • Sue Bird 
      • Kennedy Burke 
      • Liz Cambage 
      • Jordin Canada 
      • Devin Cannady 
      • Charli Collier 
      • Sophie Cunningham 
      • Freddie Gillespie 
      • Allisha Gray 
      • Chelsea Gray 
      • Reshanda Gray 
      • Brittney Griner 
      • Josh Hall 
      • Tianna Hawkins 
      • Tiffany Hayes 
      • Myisha Hines-Allen 
      • Natasha Howard 
      • Matthew Hurt 
      • Moriah Jefferson 
      • Jazmine Jones 
      • Jonquel Jones 
      • Jewell Loyd 
      • Ezi Magbegor 
      • Marina Mabrey 
      • Angel McCoughtry 
      • Aari McDonald 
      • Zeke Nnaji 
      • Leaonna Odom 
      • Arike Ogunbowale 
      • Michaela Onyenwere 
      • Ji-Su Park 
      • Kelsey Plum 
      • Epiphanny Prince 
      • Didi Richards 
      • Mercedes Russell 
      • Derrick Rose 
      • Satou Sabally 
      • Kylee Shook 
      • Destiny Slocum 
      • Breanna Stewart 
      • Kiah Stokes 
      • Shekinna Stricklen 
      • Diana Taurasi 
      • Mike Thibault 
      • Kayla Thornton 
      • Brianna Turner 
      • Trendon Watford 
      • Sami Whitcomb 
      • Elizabeth Williams 
      • Riquna Williams 
      • A’ja Wilson 
      • James Wiseman 
      • Jackie Young 
      • Shavonte Zellous
    • General Updates:
      • Willie Anderson 
      • Raja Bell 
      • Kym Hampton 
      • Awak Kuier 
      • Tom Meschery 
      • Pablo Prigioni 
      • Sheri Sam 
      • Danny Schayes 
      • Tony Smith 
      • Salim Stoudamire
    • Hair Dynamic Updates
      • Precious Achiuwa 
      • Jimmy Butler 
      • Bones Hyland 
      • Derrick Rose 
      • Ziaire Williams
    • Tattoo Updates
      • Tyasha Harris 
      • Shey Peddy 
      • Odyssey Sims 
      • Kia Vaughn 
      • Megan Walker 
      • Courtney Williams 

GAMEPLAY 

  • Fixed a bug with hesitation escapes that allowed ball handlers to travel across the court without properly dribbling the ball 
  • Fixed an issue with Jeremy Lin’s signature size-up that was leading to dropped Pro Stick inputs 

CITY/PRO-AM/REC 

  • Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City 

MyTEAM 

  • Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on March 6th. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament! 
  • Improved the visibility of the Holo effect on Heat Check cards 

MyNBA/THE W 

  • Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W 
  • Addressed an issue that could prevent 29 and 58 game seasons from continuing in MyNBA 
  • Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur in The W Online games when more than 3 players are involved 

Current Gen Patch Update

GENERAL

  • Season 5 is coming this Friday, February 25th! Stay tuned for what’s new! 
  • Dirk Nowitzki’s retired jersey has been added to the Mavericks arena

Updated player likeness: 

  • Karl Anthony Towns 
  • Kira Lewis Jr. 
  • Duane Washington Jr. 
  • Stromile Swift 
  • Tyrell Terry 
  • Saben Lee 
  • CJ Elleby 
  • Luca Vildoza 
  • Josh Christopher 
  • Quentin Grimes 
  • Pascal Siakam 
  • DaQuan Jeffries 
  • Saddiq Bey 
  • Tyrese Maxey 
  • Tre Jones 
  • Kenyon Martin Jr. 
  • Nah’Shon Hyland 
  • Day’Ron Sharpe 
  • Jason Preston 
  • Neemias Queta 
  • Greg Brown 
  • Sharife Cooper 
  • A’ja Wilson 
  • Natasha Cloud 
  • Elena Delle Donne

GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed a bug with hesitation escapes that allowed ball handlers to travel across the court without properly dribbling the ball 
  • Fixed an issue with Jeremy Lin’s signature size-up that was leading to dropped Pro Stick inputs
  • Improved performance when playing games in The Moat when in the Neighborhood
  • Fixed a rare issue where some users reported loading into a MyCAREER game without baskets

MyTEAM 

  • Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on March 5th. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament! 
  • Improved the visibility of the Holo effect on Heat Check cards
Tagged:

Related Posts