NBA 2K24 Update Releases Ahead of Season 4
NBA 2K24's first major update of the year has arrived.
Visual Concepts has released the first substantial patch for NBA 2K24 ahead of the start of Season 4 later this week. At this point, NBA 2K24 is nearing the halfway mark in its annualized support from 2K. In the near term, though, Season 4 is set to start very shortly in NBA 2K24 and will bring with it a ton of new experiences for players to dig into. Prior to that time, a new patch has now been let loose to prepare fans for this wave of additional content.
For the most part, today's NBA 2K24 update merely lays the groundwork for Season 4, which will begin this Friday, January 12. As such, many of the biggest overhauls in this patch aren't live just yet. When it comes to what has been altered now, Visual Concepts has made a couple of gameplay tweaks and has also improved the stability of the City. As expected, there are a variety of bug fixes in this update as well, which means that NBA 2K24 should be much better than it was previously.
You can check out all of the changes that have been made for Season 4 in NBA 2K24 via the official patch notes attached below.
NBA 2K24 Season 4 Patch Notes
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 4, launching on Friday, January 12, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- The New York Knicks PA announcer will now make calls for the home team with the proper intensity
- The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
- Chet Holmgren
- Christie Sides (new player scan)
- Victor Wembanyama (default hair update)
- Han Xu (new player scan)
GAMEPLAY
- Reduced the effectiveness of the "Cut to Basket Pass"
- Resolved a rare hang that could occur when attempting an alley-oop at a very specific time
- Fixed another case that allowed uncalled double-dribble violations when using dribble emotes while posting up
- Addressed a rare hang that could occur in the Dunk Contest
CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER
- Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
- Addressed a rare hang that could occur when accessing the Equipment menu in the City
- Fixed an issue causing the camera to be briefly blocked during jump ball situations in REC games
- The court status map can now be scrolled for full view while in a shootaround on the ELITE affiliation courts
- The default MyPLAYER camera can now be selected again once toggled away from during Starting 5 games
- Skill boosts, including the Additional Turbo Meter, will now be properly utilized in Starting 5 games
MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION
- Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode
- Resolved a hang that could occur when gameplay re-started too quickly following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences
- Fixed a rare progression blocker that could occur during the offseason when selecting a new team to sign with
- Resolved a timing-specific issue that could cause control of MyPLAYER to be lost if GOAT Mode activation occurs just before a stoppage in play
MyTEAM
- Fixed an issue that prevented some Evolved or shoe/badge boosted Player Cards from receiving those boosts in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games
- The Triple Threat Online: Co-Op score overlay will no longer swap scores at the end of a game
- Adjustments have been made to the audio for crowd reactions in Triple Threat modes
- When using the Exchange from the Duplicates or My Collection menu, a delay has been added when using the "Short Press and Hold" setting to avoid accidental exchanges
- Addressed a conflict between Coach Boosts and Dynamic Duos in certain gameplay situations
- Added support for additional card types like Coach Cards as Collection Rewards in the Player Market
- Resolved an issue preventing Shoe Cards from being applied to some Player Cards
MyNBA/THE W
- Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
- Adjusted the logic so that players are more likely to have interest in signing extensions
- Fixed a rare hang that could occur if an overtime game ends on a made free throw in a game with the sudden death rule in place
- The Assists Possession Result slider can now be adjusted as expected independently from the Player Regression Rate slider
- Option years will now be correctly highlighted when viewing contract details on player cards
- City edition courts will no longer appear for In-Season Tournament games when City edition jerseys are chosen by the home team
- Resolved an issue that could cause the Broadcast camera view to be partially obstructed by the fans when playing in the In-Season-Tournament arena
- Postgame celebration sequences will now appear as expected when winning the WNBA Championship in The W