NBA 2K24 Update Releases Ahead of Season 4

Visual Concepts has released the first substantial patch for NBA 2K24 ahead of the start of Season 4 later this week. At this point, NBA 2K24 is nearing the halfway mark in its annualized support from 2K. In the near term, though, Season 4 is set to start very shortly in NBA 2K24 and will bring with it a ton of new experiences for players to dig into. Prior to that time, a new patch has now been let loose to prepare fans for this wave of additional content.

For the most part, today's NBA 2K24 update merely lays the groundwork for Season 4, which will begin this Friday, January 12. As such, many of the biggest overhauls in this patch aren't live just yet. When it comes to what has been altered now, Visual Concepts has made a couple of gameplay tweaks and has also improved the stability of the City. As expected, there are a variety of bug fixes in this update as well, which means that NBA 2K24 should be much better than it was previously.

You can check out all of the changes that have been made for Season 4 in NBA 2K24 via the official patch notes attached below.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 4, launching on Friday, January 12, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

The New York Knicks PA announcer will now make calls for the home team with the proper intensity

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made: Chet Holmgren Christie Sides (new player scan) Victor Wembanyama (default hair update) Han Xu (new player scan)



GAMEPLAY

Reduced the effectiveness of the "Cut to Basket Pass"

Resolved a rare hang that could occur when attempting an alley-oop at a very specific time

Fixed another case that allowed uncalled double-dribble violations when using dribble emotes while posting up

Addressed a rare hang that could occur in the Dunk Contest

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when accessing the Equipment menu in the City

Fixed an issue causing the camera to be briefly blocked during jump ball situations in REC games

The court status map can now be scrolled for full view while in a shootaround on the ELITE affiliation courts

The default MyPLAYER camera can now be selected again once toggled away from during Starting 5 games

Skill boosts, including the Additional Turbo Meter, will now be properly utilized in Starting 5 games

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Resolved a hang that could occur when gameplay re-started too quickly following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences

Fixed a rare progression blocker that could occur during the offseason when selecting a new team to sign with

Resolved a timing-specific issue that could cause control of MyPLAYER to be lost if GOAT Mode activation occurs just before a stoppage in play

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue that prevented some Evolved or shoe/badge boosted Player Cards from receiving those boosts in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

The Triple Threat Online: Co-Op score overlay will no longer swap scores at the end of a game

Adjustments have been made to the audio for crowd reactions in Triple Threat modes

When using the Exchange from the Duplicates or My Collection menu, a delay has been added when using the "Short Press and Hold" setting to avoid accidental exchanges

Addressed a conflict between Coach Boosts and Dynamic Duos in certain gameplay situations

Added support for additional card types like Coach Cards as Collection Rewards in the Player Market

Resolved an issue preventing Shoe Cards from being applied to some Player Cards

MyNBA/THE W