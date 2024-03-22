Netflix Gives Subscribers One of the Best Games of All Time for Free

Netflix subscribers can now download and play one of the best games of all time from start to finish, as many time as they want, for free. The game in question hails from 2020, a year that treated gamers to the likes of The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Genshin Impact, Half-Life: Alyx, Persona 5 Royal, Crusader Kings III, Hades, Demon's Souls Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more great games. And one of these great games is the mystery game in question.

More specifically, on iOS, via Netflix, subscribers can now download and play Hades from Supergiant Games for free. In fact, this is the only way to play the game on iOS. If you don't have a Netflix subscription, you can't access it at all. Whether this will change over time, remains to be seen.

If you are unfamiliar with Hades, it is the fourth and most recent game released by Supergiant Games, a studio founded in 2009 and that is based out of San Francisco, California. Over the years, it has made a name for itself as a premier studio. It debuted in 2011 with Bastion, which was then followed up in 2014 by Transistor. Then in 2017, Supergiant Games released Pyre. And then most recently in 2020, it released Hades.

If you have never checked out Hades, now is a good time because its sequel is currently in development and could debut this year. Beyond this, it is -- as noted by Wikipedia -- one of the greatest games of all time, evident by its 93 on Metacritic and numerous awards. Below, you can read more about the roguelike and watch its new iOS launch trailer.

"Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant's critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre," reads an official description of the game. "As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."

