Netflix Adds Free Sonic the Hedgehog Game

A video game starring Sonic the Hedgehog has been added to Netflix to celebrate the new season of Sonic Prime. Fittingly titled Sonic Prime Dash, the game is free to all Netflix subscribers and can be downloaded through the Netflix mobile app. Sonic Prime Dash seems to be identical to the mobile game Sonic Dash, but with characters based on Sonic Prime unlocked from the start. Upon booting up the game, players will automatically receive Boscage Maze Sonic, Tails Nine, and Rusty Rose.

A trailer for the game was shared via Sega's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Still planning out your weekend? Don’t forget to check out Sonic Prime Dash on Netflix Games! pic.twitter.com/tG08mfp0sI — SEGA (@SEGA) July 21, 2023

For those that have never played Sonic Dash before, this should be the perfect excuse to try it out! The game is an endless runner featuring a number of familiar faces spanning the history of the Sonic franchise. While Sonic Prime has gotten top-billing, players can expect a number of unlockable characters that don't appear in the Netflix series, including Vector the Crocodile, Charmy Bee, and Espio the Chameleon. Players can unlock these additional characters by using Red Star Rings found throughout each stage. The stages themselves are also based on various games spanning the history of the Sonic franchise.

Sonic Prime Season 2 released on Netflix on July 13th. The series debuted on the streaming platform late last year, and quickly proved a big hit with fans of Sega's blue blur. Sonic has starred in a large number of animated adaptations over the years, but Sonic Prime is unique in that it technically takes place within the continuity of the Sega games. The show has featured various callbacks to the video games, including flashback sequences directly inspired by the Sega Genesis era. However, the series sees Sonic transported to various Shatterverse realities where friends and foes are quite different than normal.

Sonic Prime's Shatterverse concept has been a hit with fans, particularly the character variants like Tails Nine and Rusty Rose. Getting a chance to play as those versions in Sonic Prime Dash should be a strong incentive to check out the game!

Have you been watching the new season of Sonic Prime on Netflix? Do you plan on checking out Sonic Prime Dash? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!