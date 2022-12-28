Sonic Prime: How to Watch the First Episode For Free

Sonic Prime debuted on Netflix last month, and the streaming service has gone all out looking for ways to get fans to watch the first episode. Earlier this month, the first episode was released in Roblox, but that promotion has since ended. However, Netflix has now made it even easier to watch, as the episode can be streamed for free via the official Netflix After School YouTube account! The episode was uploaded on December 24th, making it a pretty nice Christmas present. It's unclear if the other 7 episodes will be uploaded, but this is a great way for non-Netflix subscribers to check out the series.

The first episode of the show can be found in the YouTube video embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with Sonic Prime, the animated series is the latest to feature Sega's blue blur. The series sees Sonic accidentally destroy the Paradox Prism, which sends him shifting through various realities. While Sonic has starred in a plethora of cartoons over the years, Sonic Prime features one key difference in that it's actually part of video game canon. That means the character's relationships and actions are true to what's been seen in the video games. Notably, the series also features direct references to the events in games like Sonic Origins, with flashbacks that are meant to evoke the Sega Genesis.

While the series has only been available briefly, fans seem quite happy with Sonic Prime's first season. There's a lot to enjoy beyond the fan service, and the show's Shatterverse redesigns have become huge hits. Sega has even included two of those Shatterverse variants in its video games! Netflix has made no announcements about when the show's second season will release, but it's clear that the streaming company is still looking for new ways to promote Sonic Prime.

Sonic Prime is streaming now on Netflix. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show, including our review, right here.

Have you watched Sonic Prime yet? What do you think of the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!