The Witcher Season 3 Filming Locations Reportedly Revealed

Netflix is set to begin filming Season 3 of The Witcher soon, and it appears the cast and crew will be heading back to Europe. According to Redanian Intelligence, the series will be filming in three European countries: Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia. The outlet expects filming to start in South Tyrol, Italy, before moving towards Slovenia, and wrapping in Croatia. None of this information has been officially confirmed by Netflix, so readers should take it with a grain of salt. Leading some credence to these reports, Redanian Intelligence has pointed out that Freya Allen, who plays Princess Cirilla, was recently seen at the Versace fashion show, located near South Tyrol.

Redanian Intelligence previously pointed to a March start for filming, and expects things to wrap around July or August. Fans will still have a while to wait, however, as that’s when post-production will begin. Of course, that all hinges on whether or not the production has any significant delays, as we saw with Season 2. Filming on the second season of the series proved quite difficult, for a handful of reasons. The coronavirus pandemic resulted in numerous delays, and star Henry Cavill sustained a bad ham-string tear resulting in changes to the filming schedule for his action scenes. Fortunately, Season 2 received mostly strong acclaim from critics and audiences alike when it did end up releasing.

Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and the video games developed by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher has found a passionate audience over the last two years. While The Witcher Season 3 likely won’t release for a bit, production on The Witcher: Blood Origin wrapped late last year, and the series is set to debut sometime in 2022. The series will serve as a prequel to The Witcher, set 1200 years before the events in the show’s first Season. It remains to be seen whether the show will have the same drawing power without stars like Cavill and Allen, but at the very least, fans will have something to tide them over!

