The Witcher Season 3 Filming Start Date Reportedly Revealed

The Witcher Season 2 just began streaming last month, but it seems Netflix is already making plans to begin production on Season 3. According to Redanian Intelligence, pre-production on the new season is set to begin this month, while filming will start in March. The outlet also states that writing started last July, and was nearly finished in December. This is certainly exciting to hear, but fans have been warned that this is all subject to change. For now, fans of The Witcher will just have to wait patiently to see when things start to progress on the show.

Hopefully, production on Season 3 will be a lot smoother than it was on Season 2! Production on the most recent season was problem-filled, from issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, to a major injury sustained by series star Henry Cavill. Cavill opened up about the injury last November, telling The Hollywood Reporter that his on-set hamstring tear was very nearly “a complete detachment of the hamstring.”

After all of the problems that surrounded production on the show over the last two years, the second season is now available, and it seems to be doing quite well for Netflix. Viewership has been very high, and critical reception has been strong, but the show’s audience rating has been on the lower side compared to the first season. A lot of that seems to stem from fans of the games and books that have been less than thrilled with how the show is adapting the material.

When adapting any beloved property, there are always challenges, and it will be interesting to see whether audience reaction to the show shapes production on Season 3 when it does begin filming. Of course, it’s impossible to please everyone, and the loudest voices often drown out the response from the general public. If the show’s viewership remains strong, it seems like a safe bet that Netflix and the show’s producers will leave well enough alone. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

