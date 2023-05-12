Netflix is making an adaptation of the popular social deduction card game The Werewolves of Millers Hollow. Today, the French Netflix social media accounts announced that it was adapting the popular social deduction game, a staple at conventions, into a movie. No other details were provided about the upcoming movie, nor has the movie been announced on English language Netflix social media accounts. You can check out the initial tweet down below:

Le village s'endort...



On prépare une adaptation long-métrage du jeu iconique des Loups-Garous de Thiercelieux. Prochainement ! pic.twitter.com/sH9r7rIuke — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) May 12, 2023

The Werewolves of Millers Hollow or "Werewolf" for short is a popular adaptation of the social deduction card game Mafia. The premise of the game is that townspeople must determine who among them are werewolves, by voting each morning and executing one of their kin. Meanwhile, the werewolves also secretly eliminate one person per night, slowly whittling down their victims. Some townspeople have special abilities to help them uncover werewolves, but for the most part the game is the quintessential "social deduction" game copied countless times by other games, including Among Us. The game is popular in part because it can be played by large groups, with the base game supporting up to 47 people playing at once.

The original French version of the game, Les Loups-garous de Thiercelieux, was notably nominated for a Spiel des Jahres award, although it did not win.

While Netflix has delved into the world of video game adaptations in recent years, this marks the first time that the platform has tried its hand at a tabletop game adaptation. While the worlds shown off in tabletop games are just as rich as those that that appear in other medium, they are often overlooked because tabletop games simply don't have the wide audience as most video games. However, several movie studios and production companies have picked up the rights to board games in recent months, so more tabletop game adaptations could be on the way soon.