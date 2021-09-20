The Witcher: Henry Cavill on What Kim Bodnia as Vesemir Brings to Season 2

When Netflix’s The Witcher returns for Season 2 later this year on December 17th, it will bring with it a host of new actors and characters made popular by the books and video games — and that includes several iconic witchers among others. Even so, there is perhaps no new addition more anticipated than the live-action debut of Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia in the new season. Ahead of the season’s release, Henry Cavill himself has offered some insight into what Bodnia brings to the new season as Vesemir.

“Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature,” Cavill recently told EW while talking about the new season. “It’s beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it.”

It is worth noting that while this will be the first live-action version of Vesemir to fully debut on Netflix, it won’t be the first version of Vesemir in total. The recently released anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf focuses largely on a younger Vesemir, and the character is voiced by Theo James. James also provided the off-screen voice of young Vesemir in the first season of the live-action The Witcher.

The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

