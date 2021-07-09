The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Revealed at WitcherCon

✖

We knew that season 2 of The Witcher would get a big spotlight at WitcherCon today, and it very much did, though one of the most anticipated reveals fans were hoping for was the release date for the much-delayed season 2, and now we finally have it. Season 2 of The Witcher will hit Netflix on December 17th, and now feel free to go and circle your calendars. Go ahead, we'll wait. The fact that the production has managed to get through. so many challenges is already impressive, and now it will be done in time for Christmas. A perfect way to end the year don't you think?

We even got a gorgeous new piece of artwork from the show to go with the release date, showing Geralt and Ciri standing together, and you can check that out in the image below.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

